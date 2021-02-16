Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

