Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) rose 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 2,522,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,202,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 77.53% and a negative net margin of 59.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

