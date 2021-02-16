Piper Sandler Weighs in on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $60.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after purchasing an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.