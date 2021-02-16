Pivot Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.84 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 96.6% against the dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $2.30 million and $1.84 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.37 or 0.00935236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052385 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.67 or 0.05222269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017557 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars.

