Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Short Interest Down 34.2% in January

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,330,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 62,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,935,625. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,410.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

