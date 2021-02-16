Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Points International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of PCOM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,600. The firm has a market cap of $199.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Points International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

