Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of Post worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POST. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Post by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,181,000 after acquiring an additional 71,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Post by 126.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after purchasing an additional 647,655 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in Post by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Post by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 40,004 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Post by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,332.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

