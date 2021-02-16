Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 14th total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 762.4 days.

Prada stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Prada has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.95.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

