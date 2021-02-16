Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 64.4% in January

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the January 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

NASDAQ:PY opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. Principal Value ETF has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Value ETF stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 28.84% of Principal Value ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.