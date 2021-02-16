Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. 496,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,693,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.