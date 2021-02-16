Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 75 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after buying an additional 3,942,285 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after buying an additional 691,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after buying an additional 65,447 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,244,000.

XBI stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.35. 106,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

