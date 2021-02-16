Profire Energy (PFIE) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) is one of 21 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Profire Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Profire Energy alerts:

This table compares Profire Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million $2.02 million 30.50 Profire Energy Competitors $4.88 billion -$576.10 million 40.60

Profire Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profire Energy. Profire Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Profire Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Profire Energy Competitors 212 1279 1271 35 2.40

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential downside of 13.93%. Given Profire Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profire Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -15.82% -8.33% -7.72% Profire Energy Competitors -20.61% 135.43% -0.40%

Summary

Profire Energy peers beat Profire Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.