ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 870,800 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the January 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $256.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.73. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

