ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Trading Down 0.7%

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.09 and last traded at $71.09. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25.

Get ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 27.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 24.0% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.