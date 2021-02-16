ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Trading 0.5% Higher

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.12 and last traded at $144.12. 44 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.31% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SAA)

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

