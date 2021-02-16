Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 335.0 days.

OJSCY stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Get Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil alerts:

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.