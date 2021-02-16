Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Puma Biotech’s only marketed drug Nerlynx is approved for early-stage breast cancer patients in the United States and other countries. Recently, Nerlynx’s combo was approved to address the third-line breast cancer indication based on data from the NALA study. This label expansion nod should drive sales higher in the future quarters. Notably, several studies on Nerlynx targeting different types of cancer indications are currently underway. However, Puma Biotech is heavily dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock’s peotential. Moreover, Nerlynx sales were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 so far, which remains a woe. Loss estimates have widened ahead of Q4 earnings results. Puma Biotech has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $477.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,284,258 shares in the company, valued at $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,705 shares of company stock worth $284,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $78,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

