PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has been given a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €87.70 ($103.18).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €86.66 ($101.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion and a PE ratio of 180.54. PUMA SE has a 12-month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12-month high of €93.44 ($109.93).

PUMA SE (PUM.F) Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

