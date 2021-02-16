Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) Reduced by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) alerts:

Separately, Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) stock opened at C$75.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$77.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.51. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$36.48 and a 12 month high of C$89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.16%.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.