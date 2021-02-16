Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.33.

NYSE WSO opened at $248.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $265.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Watsco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

