Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issued By Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $6.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.30. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.38.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $433.05 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.20 and its 200 day moving average is $457.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

