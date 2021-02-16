Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyson Foods in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSN. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

NYSE TSN opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $81.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

