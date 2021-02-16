Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rowe raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 42,993 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $4,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

