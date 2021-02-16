Qcash (QC) Market Cap Hits $71.12 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $648.41 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00262745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00082205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00073526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00083724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00187253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.27 or 0.00390589 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

Qcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

