Qualys, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) – Summit Insights issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Qualys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Qualys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

QLYS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $103.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 43,257 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $3,933,791.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,282,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,356,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,514 shares of company stock worth $23,771,143. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

