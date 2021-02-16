Quantstamp 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $42.85 million and $1.80 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $432.54 or 0.00887929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.61 or 0.05032668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.