Quidel (QDEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of QDEL opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. Quidel has a 1 year low of $72.99 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average of $217.61.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

