Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s stock price rose 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 12,959,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 12,416,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the period.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

