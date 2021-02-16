RADCOM (RDCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $152.72 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Several research firms have recently commented on RDCM. TheStreet cut RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

