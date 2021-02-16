Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) (LON:RMM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (RMM.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 648,884,261 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26. The company has a market capitalization of £25.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

