Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) (LON:RFX) Shares Gap Down to $155.00

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) (LON:RFX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.03), but opened at GBX 150 ($1.96). Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L) shares last traded at GBX 149 ($1.95), with a volume of 42,564 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £45.95 million and a PE ratio of 10.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.44.

In other news, insider Stephen John Smith purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £19,460 ($25,424.61).

About Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX.L)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

