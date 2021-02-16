Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 1,696 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 169,600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 17.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Equity Residential by 22.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.