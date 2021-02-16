Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 5,266 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,250.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,846,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,165 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

