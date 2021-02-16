Rational Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,950.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

