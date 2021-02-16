Rational Advisors LLC Takes $97,000 Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

CTRE stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

