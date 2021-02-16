Raymond James Analysts Give Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) a $65.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,750,000 after purchasing an additional 103,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after buying an additional 979,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after buying an additional 392,828 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,472,000 after buying an additional 569,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

