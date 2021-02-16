RDA Financial Network Has $203,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $463.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $464.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.23 and a 200-day moving average of $386.24.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

