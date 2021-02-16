RDA Financial Network Purchases 241 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,794 shares of company stock worth $13,852,572 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

