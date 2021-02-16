RDA Financial Network Takes $236,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.