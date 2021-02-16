RDA Financial Network Takes $273,000 Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $437.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.79. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $438.01.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.