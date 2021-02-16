Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Texas Instruments (TXN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN):

2/5/2021 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $162.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $162.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $167.00 to $184.00.

1/26/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average is $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $179.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,824,000 after buying an additional 88,987 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

