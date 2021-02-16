Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RBGLY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

