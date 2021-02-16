Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.01 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

