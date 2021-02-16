Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.53

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 41872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

