Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Redfin were worth $16,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Redfin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Redfin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Redfin stock opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.14 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $97.15.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

