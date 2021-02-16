RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.72 Million

Analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post $26.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.73 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,580.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $68.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $72.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.99 million, with estimates ranging from $114.21 million to $172.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RedHill Biopharma.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 18,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,110. The firm has a market cap of $432.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 9,884.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 135,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 749.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 89,676 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 55.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

