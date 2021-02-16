Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $485.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $386.83 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.79.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

