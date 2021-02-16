Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys New Shares in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

