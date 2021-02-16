Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $474.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $475.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.00.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,529. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.