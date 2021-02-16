Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $12.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $154.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.